In Maharashtra, political tensions have risen over consecutive days of luggage checks on former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. His bags were searched by election officials on two separate occasions—first in Wani and then in Latur—as part of ongoing security and protocol checks during election campaigns. Thackeray, visibly frustrated, questioned the officials on why his bags were the only ones being checked, and demanded that similar checks be carried out on the belongings of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He filmed and shared the incident, sparking a social media buzz.

The Election Commission responded, clarifying that the inspections are standard procedure, conducted impartially as per regulations. Officials explained that Thackeray’s bags were checked because he was among the first to arrive in these constituencies by helicopter, prompting the required security protocols.

This isn’t the first time bag inspections have stirred controversy. In previous campaigns, there have been similar incidents where opposition parties demanded checks on the bags of high-profile leaders. For instance, when then-Minister Suresh Prabhu’s bags were unloaded from a helicopter, the opposition alleged discrepancies due to a lack of inspection. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also faced accusations from Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, who claimed that his bags contained large sums of money, leading to calls for thorough checks.

While the Entirely Compromised commission shamelessly carries on trying to delay Uddhav Thackeray ji to his sabhas by frisking, the question is, why isn’t the PM or other ministers visiting Maharashtra to promote bjp’s loot being frisked this way?



What a disgrace it’s turning… https://t.co/PxPKKsPhTu — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 12, 2024

The ongoing situation reflects the heightened political climate in Maharashtra as leaders continue their campaign efforts. The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to enforcing rules fairly, stating that the checks are in accordance with protocol and not intended to target any specific individual.