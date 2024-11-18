Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates and Major Parties Taking Precautions, Communicate Only via WhatsApp to Avoid Code Violations

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, candidates and major political parties have implemented strict measures to prevent any violations of the model code of conduct. Social media, which is widely used for campaigning, has come under close scrutiny. The election and police departments are on high alert, with a special vigilance team appointed to monitor activities. Aware of the potential risks, candidates are exercising caution in their communication strategies, ensuring that any messages shared are vetted. They have adopted a cautious approach, opting for WhatsApp calls to avoid unintended violations, even if it means some messages may not reach their intended.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and Snapchat are being extensively used during elections. While direct campaigning takes place through these channels, WhatsApp has emerged as the most prominent platform due to its widespread use among voters. As a result, it is the preferred medium for many candidates. However, there have been instances where political leaders have found themselves in trouble as private mobile phone conversations have gone viral, leading to unintended consequences.

Also Read| Maharashtra Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Voters to Defeat 50 Khoke Leaders Over Alleged Bribes.

During the campaign period, all parties and candidates have turned to WhatsApp for communication, especially after some candidates faced issues with viral mobile conversations. To respond to political developments, candidates now prefer WhatsApp calls, with non-tech-savvy individuals relying on their PAs. As misinformation spreads rapidly on social media, candidates are taking extra precautions, avoiding mobile calls and using WhatsApp as the safest method for communication.

