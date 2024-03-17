Maharashtra Extends Liquor Shop Business Hours for Holi Festival

Recently announced code of conduct (CoC) for general elections will not hinder Holi celebrations involving alcohol in Mumbai, assured excise officials. However, they caution against the potential risks associated with doorstep delivery of counterfeit liquor from the market.

The state government has extended the operating hours for liquor shops across the state, allowing them to remain open until midnight, except in municipal corporation areas where no dry day has been declared by the local administration. This extension applies to their regular closing time of 10:30 pm.

Despite the implementation of the CoC, the excise administration remains vigilant. On the first day of the CoC, they seized a significant quantity of bootlegged imported liquor from Juhu, Malad, and Mira Road. Valued at Rs 28 lakh, the bootlegged stock was intended for distribution in areas where prominent figures from the Bollywood industry reside, according to excise officials. Bars are permitted to continue serving liquor until their existing deadline of 1:30 am.