Maharashtra: Ferry service between Mumbai and Revas to resume from September 1

The ferry service between Mumbai and Revas in Maharashtra's Raigad district, which was suspended due to monsoon since June, will resume from September 1, ferry operators said.

Three services will be operated in each direction between Bhaucha Dhakka (ferry wharf) in south Mumbai and Revas from 6 am on September 1, Mumbai Jalvahatuk Audyogic Sanstha Maryadit, an organisation of operators, said.

The one-way fare between Bhaucha Dhakka and Revas is Rs 100 per person, while commuters will have to shell out Rs 200 to take a two-wheeler onboard, Jameer Bamane, a member of the ferry operators’ body, told PTI.On weekends, we will operate more services depending on the footfall of passengers. Apart from this, additional services will be operated during the Ganpati festival if the demand increases, he said.

The ferry service between Bhaucha Dhakka and Mora remains operational throughout the year, while the service between Bhaucha Dhakka and Revas is suspended in the first couple of months of monsoon, Bamane said. The service had been suspended due to rough sea conditions since June 26, he said.