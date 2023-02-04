Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted at the godown located in Fatima Nagar area around 4 am, he said.

After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was launched. It took around four hours for the fire brigade personnel to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the fire that had broken out at the dumping yard at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai around 7 pm on Friday was finally doused after 7.30 hours of efforts, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire brigade said. Nobody was injured in the fire, the official said.

