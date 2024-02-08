Maharashtra Food Poisoning: 2,000 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food at Religious Event in Nanded

Nearly 2,000 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a religious event held at Koshtwadi village in Nanded district. The event, featuring a religious discourse, took place in the village under Loha tehsil on Tuesday, February 6. Locals and individuals from nearby Sawargaon, Postwadi, Risangaon, and Maski villages gathered and consumed food around 5 PM.

The individuals started complaining of vomiting and loose motions in the wee hours of Wednesday, according to officials. Initially, 150 people experiencing health issues were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Loha in Nanded. However, more people developed similar symptoms, leading to the admission of 870 patients to various other health facilities, including the Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and the Government Ayurvedic Hospital of Nanded as a precautionary measure.

Visuals Shared by Collectorate Nanded:

लोहा तालुक्यातील अन्नातून बाधा झालेल्या रुग्णांच्या उपचारांची माहिती घेण्यासाठी जिल्हाधिकारी यांनी जिल्हा रुग्णालयात भेट दिली.

Visit by District Collector to review treatment of patients in Loha food poisoning case. pic.twitter.com/NTGax4jcin — Collectorate Nanded/ जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालय नांदेड (@collectornanded) February 7, 2024

Samples from the patients were collected for investigation, the official stated. Five teams were deployed to survey the affected villages, and a rapid response team was formed to investigate the matter further.