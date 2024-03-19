Maharashtra: Four Naxals Carrying Cash Reward of Rs 36 Lakhs Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Gadchiroli

Security forces killed four Naxalites who were carrying a cash reward of Rs 36 lakhs declared by the Maharashtra Government. After receiving the intelligence reports that the members of the Telangana State Committee (TSC) had crossed the Piranha River into Gadchiroli with intentions of carrying out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, security forces cordoned the area. They neutralised four Naxalites in cross-firing triggered during the search operation.

Maharashtra | Bodies of four Naxalites were recovered in a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT near Kolamarka mountains, Gadchiroli. 1 AK47, 1 Carbine and 2 country-made pistols, naxal literature and belongings have also been recovered. The Naxalites carried a… — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

During an early morning search operation in the Kolamarka mountains, C60 and CRPF QAT teams were dispatched from Aheri Sub Police Headquarters led by Additional SP Ops Yatish Deshmukh to conduct area searches.

Located 5km southeast into the mountains, SPS Repanpalli and security teams were met with indiscriminate firing from Naxals. Giving a tough time to the intruders, the C60 teams retaliated strongly, resulting in the neutralisation of four male Naxals. The recovered items included an AK47, a Carbine, two country-made pistols, Naxal literature and personal belongings.