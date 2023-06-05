Maharashtra: FYJC admission process to start from June 8

The admission process for Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) will begin in Pune division on June 8 for three quotas: management, in-house and minority. The Common Admission Process (CAP) will begin from June 8 as students will be able to fill their preference of colleges. There will be three CAP rounds of the centralised online system followed by one special round, this year. Students who are allotted seats in their first preferred college will have to confirm the admission, otherwise they will be out of the admission process for the consecutive round. There will be no First Come First Serve round this year. Whereas daily merit lists will be declared for remaining students after completion of all four rounds.

With the declaration of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results, all eyes were set on the beginning of the FYJC admissions which is a centralised online process. The FYJC admissions are held online in five cities in Maharashtra – Mumbai, Pune, Nashik Amravati and Nagpur. In Pune division, as many as five students scored 100 per cent marks this year while 11,441 students scored above 90 per cent marks in the division and 19,453 students scored between 85 to 90 per cent marks. Talking about this year’s cut-offs of colleges, Fergusson College principal professor Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, said, “As many students have scored above 90, 95 per cent and even 100 per cent marks the cut-offs of the colleges will also have an impact this year. The cut-offs will certainly increase by around 1 to 2 per cent of all the prominent colleges.”