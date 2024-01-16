Maharashtra Gears Up for Seven More Vande Bharat Trains, Adding to Growing Network

Mumbai: India's high-speed, comfort-focused Vande Bharat Express trains are speeding ahead, with 41 now operating across the country. And Maharashtra is set to see its fleet grow significantly, with proposals for seven new routes joining the existing seven.

Currently, seven Vande Bharat Express trains zip through Maharashtra on Central and Western Railway lines, earning strong ridership on almost all routes. Two of these trains boast 16 coaches, while the others have eight. Popular routes include Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Madgaon, Nagpur-Indore, and Mumbai-Jalna.

Proposed Routes Promise Faster Connections:

With passenger enthusiasm high, seven new routes are being proposed for Maharashtra:

Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Mumbai CSMT-Shegaon

Pune-Shegaon

Pune-Belgaum

Pune-Vadodara

Pune-Secunderabad

Mumbai LTT-Kolhapur

Launching Vande Bharat Express trains on these routes would significantly benefit travelers. Existing services in Maharashtra boast an average occupancy rate exceeding 90%, with 34,000 passengers daily enjoying the 120 kmph journeys. Additionally, plans are underway to manufacture Vande Bharat trains in Latur in the coming years.

A Legacy of Speed and Comfort:

The inaugural Vande Bharat Express, launched on November 15, 2019, connected New Delhi and Varanasi. These trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.