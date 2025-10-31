Maharashtra Government Directs Schools to Sing Full Version of ‘Vande Mataram’ from October 31 to November 7

The Maharashtra government has issued an order directing all schools in the state to sing the complete version of the national song Vande Mataram between October 31 and November 7, reported PTI. Until now, schools have only sung the first two stanzas of the song during assemblies. However, as part of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the School Education Department has instructed schools of all mediums to perform the full version and organize exhibitions showcasing the song’s history and cultural significance. The directive was formally issued on October 27.

The circular also mentioned a letter written by Radha Bhide of the Thane-based Rajmata Jijabai Trust to Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, on February 18. In the letter, Bhide urged the government to ensure that the entire version of Vande Mataram is sung in schools during the designated week. Acting on this request, the education department included the letter as part of its circular, emphasizing the importance of instilling national pride and awareness among students through the complete rendition of the iconic song.