Maharashtra government grants three-month extension to the inquiry commission probing Koregaon-Bhima violence

The Maharashtra government has given a three-month extension to the inquiry commission probing the Koregaon-Bhima violence that took place on January 1, 2018.

"The commission was given an extension until December 31, 2022. The commission has now been given till March 31, 2023, to submit its report," according to a notification issued by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday.

The probe panel sought an extension because it has to record the statements of certain witnesses and cross-examine them.

The previous extension granted to the two-member commission, which included retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J. N. Patel and former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick, was valid until December 31, 2022.

The two-member commission, which has been given multiple extensions since its formation in 2018 during the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, is investigating the circumstances that led to the riots.

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on Pune's o