Maharashtra government issues order for compliance of ban on PFI

The state cabinet has issued an order using powers under section 42 of UAPA authorizing the Police Commissioner and District magistrates to exercise their powers against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The move comes a day after the Union Home Ministry imposed a ban on the PFI for terror links. Other states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu have passed such orders declaring the PFI as an unlawful association, said the reports of ANI.

"The power which has been directed to be exercised by the State Government under section 7 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, stands delegated to the District magistrates, Commissioner of Police/ Superintendent of Police concerned, within their jurisdiction, the order by Kerala govt dated September 28.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had made the announcement through a notification issued late on Tuesday night, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

The order issued by Tamil Nadu government dated September 28 states, "The Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby directs that all the powers which are exercisable by the Government of Tamil Nadu under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act in relation to the aforesaid unlawful association namely Popular Front of India (PEI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala shall pass also be exercised by the Commissioners of Police in the cities and by the District Collectors elsewhere.

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.