Maharashtra Government to Deploy 100 Robotic Sewer Cleaners Under ‘From Manhole to Machine Hole’ Scheme

The Maharashtra government will procure 100 robotic sewer-cleaning machines. This move will eliminate the need for manual cleaning of the sewer. Each machine will cost around Rs 1 crore, and this initiative will cost Rs 100 crore. These high-tech robots will be replacing humans, who are involved in this hazardous work. As per the Times Of India report, these machines will be vehicle-mounted and distributed across 29 municipal corporations in phase one of this project. One machine will be assigned to each municipal body, with the goal of scaling up over time.

Sanitation workers currently engaged in manual sewer cleaning will be trained to operate new mechanized equipment, giving them priority in the transition as part of a rehabilitation initiative. This initiative is part of the recently approved state program, ‘From Manhole to Machine Hole’, which will be implemented by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department. The program is in line with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which bans manual scavenging and encourages the adoption of technology for cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

Originally, the responsibility for acquiring these machines rested with the Urban Development Department, under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Following delays, the task has now been transferred to the Social Justice Department, led by Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat.

The Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation will oversee procurement. A state-level committee, chaired by department principal secretary Harshadeep Kamble, will determine technical specifications and eligibility standards. Final approvals for purchases will come from both the committee and the corporation’s managing director.

Local municipal authorities will handle the operation and maintenance of the machines for the next five years, with all associated costs covered through their own budgets.