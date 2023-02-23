Maharashtra government to give free ration to poor farmers on Ambedkar Jayanti, Gudi Padwa

The Maharashtra government announced the distribution of rations to poor farmers in the state on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti and Gudi Padwa. The decision was made by the government during a state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Almost one crore and 63 lakh ration card holders would benefit from this decision. Earlier, the rations were distributed during Diwali.

During Gudi Padwa, which is celebrated next month, the free ration package will include 1 kg of rava, 1 kg of chana dal, 1 kg of sugar, and 1 litre of palm oil. These rations will be physically distributed in places where there is no e-POS system (electronic point of sale system).

As per the Antyodaya Food Scheme, and Pradhanya Kutumb Scheme, farmers under the below poverty line (BPL) and holding saffron ration cards will receive the package.

14 farmers' suicide-prone districts, including Aurangabad, Amravati, and Wardha districts of Nagpur division, will be covered on a priority basis. To facilitate the scheme, the Maharashtra government has asked to float a tender within 15 days instead of 21 days through the online portal Maha Tenders for the purchase of rationed commodities.

A budget of Rs 473.58 crore, of which Rs 455.94 crore for the purchase of rations and Rs 17.64 crore for other ancillary expenses, was also approved at the rate of Rs 279 per pack of rations on Diwali in 2022.