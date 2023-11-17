Maharashtra govt to host mega job fair across state - Details inside

In a significant move, the Maharashtra state government, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has initiated a program aimed at providing employment opportunities to the youth in private companies across the state. The first statewide job fair is scheduled to take place in Nagpur on December 9 and 10, followed by similar events in every district.

The Skill Development Department, led by Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has taken the lead in implementing this initiative. The responsibility for organizing the fair in Nagpur has been entrusted to the department, which plans to feature around 200 mega stalls from various companies.

Initially, the government had decided to recruit officials and employees through contractual methods, appointing nine specialized agencies for the purpose. However, after public backlash, this decision was revoked, and each government department will now conduct its own recruitment process.

Job Fair Offers Jobs After Interviews

The fair will provide details about companies that are hiring, the number of positions available, and the required educational qualifications. Youth will submit their bio-data for screening, and selected candidates will be offered jobs after the interview.

Some will be invited for interviews, counselling sessions will be conducted, and the registration of interested youth for the Nagpur rally will begin this week. The government has allocated Rs 5 crore for organizing the job fair on Thursday.

The situation is currently heating up over reservations, and the issue of unemployment is significant. The recruitment process for 75,000 posts in the state government service is progressing in phases. Now, the doors to jobs in private companies will be opened through the government. The focus is shifting towards private employment, not just government jobs. If the government can generate a large number of jobs by conducting rallies in every district before the Lok Sabha elections, there will also be political gains.