Maharashtra govt won't take a stand that may create OBC-Maratha conflict: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Saturday that the Maharashtra government will not take a stand which will create conflict between the Other Backward Classes and the Maratha community while providing reservations.

Fadnavis arrived in Chandrapur and interacted with members of the OBC community who have been staging an agitation demanding that Marathas not be included in the OBC segment for reservation purposes.

The deputy chief minister met Ravindra Tonge, head of the students’ wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, who has been staging a hunger strike for the last 19 days. Tonge ended his hunger strike after Fadnavis provided him with juice in front of the Collectorate.

Cabinet Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, MLAs Kishore Jorgewar and Kirtikumar Bhangadiya, President of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh Babanrao Taywade, and others were in attendance with Fadnavis. Addressing the protestors, Fadnavis said, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is very positive about providing reservations for Marathas and OBCs.

The government will not do injustice to either community and will not create conflict between them. He further asserted the state government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises it made to the OBCs and funds will be provided for the development of the community, he said. A separate OBC ministry was established. The government is making every effort to ensure schemes for OBCs are run in a focused manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken decisions in the interest of the community, the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier, there was no reservation for OBCs in government medical colleges, but for the first time after 70 years, Modi has given 27 per cent reservation to the community, he said.