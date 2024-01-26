Maharashtra has emerged as India’s growth engine: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state has taken the lead in all sectors, including foreign direct investments (FDI) and infrastructure, and has emerged as the country’s growth engine.

Talking to reporters after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, Shinde said his government is inclusive and will contribute $1 trillion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.