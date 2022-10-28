Maharashtra has lost 4 projects worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore in last 3 months

The Maharashtra has lost four major projects with a total investment of around Rs 1.80 lakh crore to other states in the last three months.

According to a report of The Indian Express, the latest in the announcement that the Rs 22,000 crore Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant will now come up in Vadodara, Gujarat. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, as well as Union minister Nitin Gadkari, were hopeful of bringing the project to Nagpur’s Mihan.

The project was expected to create around 6,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state. Maharashtra was one of the main contenders for the bulk drug park project, estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore and with the potential to create around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Similarly, in the last week of September, the central government turned down Maharashtra’s proposal to set up a Rs 424 crore Medical Devices Park project in Aurangabad’s Auric city, approving proposals from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh instead, The Indian Express reported.