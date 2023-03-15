Maharashtra: Health minister Tanaji Sawant informs 352 patients with H3N2 virus

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said 352 patients of H3N2 virus have come so far. Their treatment is going on and hospitals have been asked to be on alert.

H3N2 is not fatal, can be cured by medical treatment, No need to panic, Tanaji Sawant further said. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there has been a combination of respiratory viruses ranging from COVID-19 virus, swine flu (H1N1), H3N2, and the seasonal Victoria and Yamagata lineages of influenza B viruses in circulation.

H3N2 and H3N1 are both types of influenza A viruses, commonly known as the flu. Following the death of a 78-year-old patient who was infected with H3N2 flu, Nagpur has become the second city to be affected by the virus after Ahmednagar. The situation has led to a collapse of the healthcare system.

