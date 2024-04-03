Maharashtra Heat Wave Alert: NMMC Issues Directives To Tackle Rising Temperature

Amid the rising temperature, the Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued directives for citizens especially for vulnerable populations, including outdoor workers, the elderly, and children. It has urged residents to remain vigilant and seek assistance from designated healthcare facilities, such as NMMC hospitals or Civil Primary Health Centers, if they experience symptoms of heat-related illnesses or require further information.

“Heat waves, typically occurring during the pre-monsoon period from March to June, pose significant health risks, particularly when the ambient temperature surpasses 37 degrees Celsius. Beyond this threshold, the human body's ability to dissipate heat becomes compromised, amplifying the adverse effects, especially when combined with elevated humidity levels,” stated the civic body’s directive.

Experts define a 'heat wave' as when atmospheric temperatures exceed the normal maximum by 3 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days or soar beyond 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days. The symptoms of heat wave stroke include body rashes, tingling sensations, dizziness, high fever, hot and dry skin, rapid pulse among others. The civic body has also suggested measures or first aid measures should be taken in response to heat-related ailments:

Sunburn: Symptoms include skin redness, swelling, pain, fever, and headache. Treatments involve bathing with mild soap, removing skin oiliness hindering perspiration, and seeking medical advice for blistering.

Heat Cramps: Manifestations include muscle cramps and profuse sweating. Move the affected person to a cool, shaded area, massage the cramped muscles, and refrain from providing water if vomiting occurs.

Heat Exhaustion: Symptoms comprise profuse sweating, fatigue, cold skin, slow pulse, headache, dizziness, and vomiting. Provide rest in a cool environment, loosen clothing, apply cold, wet cloths, administer water gradually, and seek medical attention if vomiting persists.

Heatstroke: Characterized by fever (106°F), hot and dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, absence of sweating, and altered consciousness. Immediate hospitalization is necessary. Remove clothing, relocate to a cool place or air conditioning, apply cold water or sponging, and refrain from providing water orally.

“Preventive strategies play a pivotal role in mitigating the risks associated with heat waves. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, dress in lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors. Proper hydration, coupled with the use of sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear, can help minimize the impact of prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, pet owners are reminded to ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and ample water supplies,” said the directives.



