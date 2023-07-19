Maharashtra: Heavy Rains hit Mumbai, flood like situation in Kalyan and Dombivli

Heavy rain is likely to continue in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and other parts of Thane District. Waldhuni river is overflowing near Ashok Nagar in Kalyan.According to reports, floods possible in Kalyan, Karjat, Mumbra, Dombivli by evening as lot more rains will come especially more 100+ mm rain in rest of the day. Local train services came to a halt between Badlapur and Ambarnath due to water-logging on railway tracks

Moreover, the IMD said that moderate to intense rainfall is very likely to occur in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts over the next 3-4 hours. The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for Raigad and Palghar districts predicting the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday on Wednesday as he ordered schools and colleges in the district to be shut due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday. It issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places. A civic official said the IMD Mumbai in its daily weather forecast predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places" in the next 24 hours. There will be a high tide of 4.23 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm, as per the local civic body.