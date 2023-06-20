Maharashtra: IMD says monsoon to hit Mumbai on June 27

The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai soon. For the unversed, monsoon arrived in the state of Maharashtra on June 11th. Now the buzz is that the city is expected to break all records of delayed monsoon as it is set to arrive by June 27, according to Skymet weather agency.

The metro city received around t 526.3mm of average rainfall in June, according to Skymet Weather. The city has measured only 17.1 mm so far, even though we have completed half of the month. The last seven days were no different, people witnessed few showers during the period with a maximum of a mere 6 mm in 24 hours, according to the private weather forecasting agency. It is expected that it would take one more week for the weather to change in Mumbai. For the next seven days, showers are going to be far and few. The metro city needs to wait for more for monsoon. The weather tracking agency has predicted that Mumbai can witness one of the most delayed monsoons this year. Its arrival date will coincide with the earlier record date of June 27. Skymet has predicted heavy rainfall for 2-3 days beginning on 27 June and lasting till fag end of the month.The record delay in the city was experienced in 2009, when monsoon arrived in Mumbai on 27 June. The delay was the result of El Nino. The condition was the culprit of delayed monsoons in 2012, 2014, and 2015. This year, despite fulfilling all the preconditions of rainfall, typical monsoon rains remained absent in Mumbai. The delayed arrival of the monsoon in Kerala was further delayed by cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone has weakened to a depression, and its remnant is impacting rains in Rajasthan which is likely to extend to North Madhya Pradesh in the next two days.