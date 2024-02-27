Maharashtra Interim Budget 2024-25 Key Highlights: Ajit Pawar Presents No Taxes Budget

State Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presented the interim budget for Maharashtra for the year 2024-25. No new taxes were introduced in the budget with a revenue deficit of Rs 9,734 cr and a fiscal deficit of Rs 99,288 cr.



Key highlights of the budget

Provision of Rs. 6 lakh 522 crores for the total expenditure in the budget for the year 2024-25. The budget has revenue receipts of 4 lakh 98 thousand 758 crore rupees and revenue expenditure of around 5 lakh 8 thousand 492 crore rupees.

Provision of Rs.18 thousand 165 crore under the District Annual Plan in the financial year 2024-25

Annual Plan of Rs.1 lakh 92 thousand crores, Scheduled Caste Sub-plan Rs.15 thousand 893 crores, Tribal Development Sub-Plan Rs.15 thousand 360 crores

Infrastructure

8 lakh solar power plants to be set up

8 lakh solar power plants will be set up. Up to 300 units of electricity will be available free of cost. Solar agriculture pump scheme will be launched for farmers. Ajit Pawar said that 8 lakh 50 thousand new solar agricultural pumps will be installed under this.



Land acquisition underway for Solapur Tuljapur Dharashiv railway line

Land acquisition for Solapur Tuljapur Dharashiv railway line has been started. Apart from this, the Mirkarwada port in Ratnagiri will be modernized.

7500 km road works to be taken up

The focus is on increasing investment in the state. 7500 km of road works will be taken up. Ajit Pawar also informed that land acquisition for India's first Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train has been completed.

Rs 2,300 crore allocated to prevent floods in Kolhapur, Sangli

A provision of Rs 2,300 crore has been made to prevent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli. Provision of Rs 229 crore for Radio Club Jetty under Sagarmala Scheme.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the govt intends to give tap water connections to nearly 1.47 crore households

34,400 homes for Divyang people under the Housing for All Scheme.

The Maharashtra govt is planning to build Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya and Srinagar. To acquire land in these two places, Rs 77 Crore is being proposed to be allocated.

The first phase of Navi Mumbai Airport to be completed in March 2025

Cultural provisions

Allotment of land for the memorial of "Veer Jiwa Mahal" at the base of Pratapgad

Establishment of the memorial of Sant Gorobakaka Maharaj in Dharashiv district

Rs 20 crore to organize several programs on the occasion of the third birth centenary year of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar

53 Crores will be provided preservation and conservation of temples and step wells

Memorial of Lahuji Vastad Salve at Sangamwadi, Pune

Memorial of Sane Guruji at Ammalner District JalgaonAn outlay of 102 Crore 48 Lakh for Martyr Shri Shivram Hari Rajguru Memorial

Approval to plan of 81 crore 86 lakh rupees Shri Kshetra Saptshringi Gadh development

"Mangesh Padgaonkar Poetry Village" Initiative at Vengurla, District Sindhudurg



Education and Sports

Medical colleges to be set up

Medical colleges with a capacity of 100 admissions will be set up in Washim, Jalna, Hingoli, Amravati, and Bhandara. Apart from this, medical colleges will also be set up in Wardha, Buldhana, Ambernath, Palghar, and Nashik.

A 10-fold increase in the prize money for sportspersons from Maharashtra

A 10-fold increase in the prize money for sportspersons from Maharashtra. Rs 1 crore for the gold medal, Rs 75 lakh will be given for the silver medal, and Rs 50 lakh for the bronze medal. A provision of Rs 537 crore has been made for sports ministry

Welfare

Increase in pension under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana

Pension under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana has been increased. Now instead of Rs 1,000, a pension of Rs 1,500 will be given. Apart from this, the Sant Gadgebaba Corporation will be formed.

Freedom fighters' pension is being doubled from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month.

Under the textile policy, the work of distributing sarees on every ration card has been taken up.

Allocation per department (in Rs)