Maharashtra Kidnapping: 9-Year Old Boy Murdered for Rs 25 Lakh Ransom in Thane

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane, where a 9-year-old boy, Ibad, was abducted from outside his local mosque after evening prayers and later found dead in a sack in Goregaon village, Badlapur. The main suspect, a local tailor named Salman Maulvi, reportedly kidnapped Ibad with the intention of extorting Rs 23 lakh in ransom for building a new house.

The boy's family discovered his absence when he didn't return home after prayers, prompting a frantic search. Soon after, the family received a ransom call demanding money for Ibad's release. Meanwhile, villagers also joined the search efforts. In an attempt to evade capture, the kidnapper changed his SIM card. However, the police managed to trace Maulvi's residence and discovered Ibad's body hidden in the backyard.

Thane, Maharashtra | Badlapur police took the body of a 9-year-old boy into their custody, who was kidnapped and killed for the ransom of Rs. 23 lakhs. The police arrested the accused.



Dr DS Swami, Thane Superintendent of Police was reportedly quoted as saying, “After the kidnap, there was a ransom call made. The accused is in our custody. Investigation is being done behind the motive for murdering the child.”Salman Maulvi’s brother, Safuan Maulvi, was also arrested in connection with the crime. Police identified Salman as the key suspect and is currently looking into the possible involvement of other family members in this brutal crime, said senior Badlapur police officer, Govind Patil.An FIR has been registered in the matter.