Maharashtra: Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Faces OTP Issues; Department Promises Quick Resolution

Ladki Bahi Yojana Scheme has been game changer for Mahayuti in Maharashtra as it help them to form govt in state. Post election beneficiaries have been receiving Rs 1,500 in their bank account. Recently, govt announced the mandatory KYC, if you want continue getting Rs 1500 from this scheme, it is mandatory to do e-kyc. However, While conducting the E-KYC the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Yojana, beneficiaries faced some technical difficulties

According to information department has been noticed people are facing technical glitch as they are not getting OTP. Aditi Tatkare, Minister for Women and child development posted on X, and informed citizen that, "It has been noticed that some technical difficulties are being faced regarding OTP while doing E-KYC of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Women and Child Development Department has taken serious note of this and work is in progress to find a solution through experts. This technical difficulty will be resolved soon.

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेचे E-KYC करताना OTP बाबत काही तांत्रिक अडचणी येत असल्याची बाब निदर्शनास आली आहे.

महिला व बालविकास विभागाच्या वतीने याची गांभीर्याने दखल घेण्यात आली असून, तज्ञांच्या माध्यमातून याबाबत उपायोजना करण्याचे काम प्रगतीपथावर आहे. लवकरच ही तांत्रिक अडचण… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) October 3, 2025

Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Scheme has been in the news since the Mahayuti government announced it. Although the opposition has been criticizing this scheme from the beginning, it was seen in the assembly elections that this scheme has become a game changer for the Mahayuti. After this, the government has now started scrutinizing this scheme.