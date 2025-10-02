Manoj Jarange Gives Ultimatum to Govt, Announces Further Agitation If Farmers’ Demands Not Met

Maratha reservation activist, Manoj Jarange addressed crowd on the eve of Vijayadashami Dussehra. Manoj Jarange Patil began his speech by paying respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, and Dharmaveer Sambhaji Raje, Manoj Jarange Patil, during this, he made an emotional appeal, saying, "I am a guest for a few days..." There is a lot of pain, and the body is suffering. I had told you one thing, see if you remember. I told you something five or six months ago. In the end, it is the body. You can't say for sure. Let me bring prosperity to the lives of my poor children." Speaking at the Dussehra rallies at Narayan Gad in Beed, Manoj Jarange Patil warned of further agitation.

If the government does not provide help, we will protest

Manoj Jarange said, "I am telling the government openly that declare a wet drought in Marathwada and the neighboring districts. Otherwise, there is no retreat. This work must be completed before Diwali. The government must declare a wet drought before Diwali and provide financial assistance. The real fight for farmers has begun. For those whose fields remain intact, provide Rs 70,000 per hectare. For those whose riverside fields and crops have been washed away, provide Rs 130,000 in compensation."

"Conduct a panchnama for losses of animals, onions, soybeans, and grains, and provide 100 percent compensation as demanded by the farmers. The government should completely waive farmer loans and provide government jobs to the families of farmers who committed suicide. Manoj Jarange Patil warned that if the government fails to provide assistance within a month, they will protest."

Also Read: Gopinath Munde Never Opposed but..., Pankaja Munde on Maratha Reservation During Dussehra Melava

What is Manjo Jarange's Second Demand?

Meanwhile, it has been decided to deduct fifteen rupees from the sugarcane of the farmer. Not one rupee is to be deducted at all. As an alternative, deduct two and a half thousand rupees from a government employee who has a salary of ten thousand rupees. Cut five thousand rupees from one who has a salary of twenty thousand rupees. Cut twenty thousand rupees from one who has a salary of one lakh rupees. Cut twenty thousand rupees from one who has a salary of two lakh rupees. Cut fifty thousand rupees from one who has a salary of two lakh rupees. If the money of four to five lakh officials is deducted, about a thousand crore rupees will be collected. Take the property of political leaders including Fadnavis, Shinde, Thackeray, Rane, Pawar, said Manoj Jarange Patil.