Gopinath Munde Never Opposed but..., Says Pankaja Munde on Maratha Reservation During Dussehra Melava

BJP leader and minister Pankaja Munde attended annual Dussehra gathering which was organized at Bhagwan Gad at Savargaon Ghat. On this occasion, Pankaja Munde commented on various issues. While addressing the meeting, Pankaja Munde also clarified her position on Maratha reservation. On this occasion, she said that BJP's late leader Gopinath Munde had supported Maratha reservation, so Pankaja Munde also supported Maratha reservation.

Munde, clarifying her stance on Maratha reservation, said that, "Gopinath Munde and has never unopposed Maratha reservation, we just wanted to request you that not to take away anything from our children's plate. Pankaja Munde addressed people at the Dussehra gathering held at Bhagwan Gad.

Pankaja Munde on Suresh Dhasa

"I went to campaign for an elected person who was present on my platform. I never saw his caste. When I saw caste, I only saw the caste of the person. I have not learned to see caste. I have not learned to discriminate," she indirectly attacked MLA Suresh Dhasa.

The flood broke the yoke of casteism

Pankaja Munde stated that heavy rainfall has left major devastation behind and washed away lives, and witnessing the village's suffering was deeply upsetting. The bonds of casteism, created by leaders, dissolved as people helped one another. Munde added that she was deeply pained by the suffering and promised the government's full support to the farmers on behalf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the suffering farmers, Pankaja Munde assured them they need not worry. She referenced the nine-day Navratri celebration and the worship of Durga, who destroyed demons, stating that a new demon of casteism has arisen in the Kali Yuga, born from flawed thinking and divisive speech.