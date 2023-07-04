Sunsure Energy signs a 4.5 MWp Open Access Solar PPA with Allana Group to supply RE Power to Allana's factory in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 4: Allana Group, a global leader in manufacture & export of various food and consumer products including Frozen & Chilled Halal Meat has signed a 4.5 MWp open access solar PPA with Sunsure Energy, one of India's leading renewable power developers. Through the PPA, Allana Group will be able to offset a significant part of the total power needs of their Unnao factory. The PPA was signed in the presence of Aijaz Alvi, Ajay Mittal, Tariq Anwar, and Junaid Khan from Allana Group and Kartikeya N. Sharma (Chief - Strategy, Sunsure) and Amritesh Soora (AGM - Business Development, Sunsure).

This is one of the many steps Allana Group is taking towards the decarbonization of their operations. Through the PPA, Sunsure Energy will be supplying over 6.7 Mn units of green power to Allana's Unnao factory. This will enable them to offset of over 5.4 million kgs. of CO2 yearly for the next 25 years.

Commenting on the PPA agreement, Ajay Mittal, Director of Allana Group said, "With this agreement, we have taken our first step towards our Net Zero goals. While we are constantly improving our operations, we are also ensuring that we perform our duties in a sustainable and responsible manner by running our operations on Green energy. With the signing of the PPA with Sunsure Energy, we will offset a significant amount of our carbon emission and contribute towards a cleaner and greener future. We are delighted to have Sunsure Energy as our partner in achieving our sustainability goals."

Aijaz Alvi, Associate Director of Allana Group said, "Allana group has a long history of pioneering methods to achieve holistic growth. The group has always been mindful of the responsibility we have towards the society and environment as a whole and our culture reflects the same. We believe it is our responsibility to pioneer sustainable practices and set an example for other industrial firms to follow. We are extremely happy to have Sunsure Energy as our partners in this journey and looking forward to having a long-term relationship with them."

Shashank Sharma, Founder - Chairman & CEO of Sunsure Energy, said, "We are delighted to sign the PPA agreement and welcome Allana Group into our family of esteemed customers. The agreement is a major step towards reducing carbon emissions and achieving a sustainable future for one of the most important industry sectors of India. We hope to continue to leverage our strengths in the RE sector to help Allana Group reach its Net Zero goals across the country."

Sunsure Energy is one of India's largest C&I focused Renewable Energy Power Producers. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with a $400 million equity investment for developing over 3 GW of RE assets by 2027. Founded in 2015, Sunsure has developed and installed solar power plants for power-intensive industrial customers across 16 Indian states. Sunsure is the partner of choice to corporations committed to RE100 targets operating in India and takes pride in its ability to deliver end-to-end decarbonization solutions in-line with long term corporate sustainability targets.

The Allana Group, established in 1865, is acknowledged as the Global Leader in the manufacture & export of various food and consumer products including Frozen & Chilled Halal Meat, Frozen & Aseptic Fruit Pulps, Coffee, Cereals & Pet Food. Allana group has a wide array of products in both B2B & B2C business segments to cater to the needs of end consumers & industries. With its range of products including Edible oils & Fats, Bakery Ingredients, Premium Ice-creams, plant-based meat products; and more categories expected in days to come, it enthuses the consumers with its impeccable quality and adds value to their lives.

