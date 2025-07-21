Maharashtra Launches Tourist Homes and Homestay Scheme in Cities to Boost Urban Tourism

In a major boost to tourism in Maharashtra, the Directorate of Tourism has launched a new initiative that allows tourists to experience city life like never before. Under this project, tourists will now have the option to stay in certified Tourist Homes, Homestays, Tourism Villas, and Tourist Apartments—not just in scenic or rural locations, but right in the heart of the cities. This move is aimed at giving both domestic and international travelers an authentic taste of Maharashtra’s local culture, food, traditions, and lifestyle. Tourists will get the opportunity to interact with host families, enjoy home-cooked Maharashtrian meals, and immerse themselves in everyday urban living—offering a richer, more intimate alternative to conventional hotel stays.

Registrations Begin in Konkan Region

The scheme has officially kicked off in the Konkan region, where the registration process is now underway. Regional Deputy Director of Tourism, Shama Pawar, has urged interested citizens and tourism stakeholders to take part in the program. She highlighted that locals can rent out a few rooms in their homes to tourists and generate an additional source of income.

"This initiative is not just tourist-friendly, but people-friendly too. It can be a great way for ordinary citizens to engage in the tourism economy,” she said.

Certified Tourist Homes to Ensure Trust and Quality

As part of the scheme, participating homes will be provided with official certification to assure tourists of safety, quality, and standards. Officials believe the scheme will help structure the tourism business, encourage more citizen participation, and enhance trust among travelers.

Importantly, it’s also being seen as a tool for local economic development. “This will create employment opportunities, promote micro-entrepreneurship, and strengthen the tourism ecosystem at the grassroots level,” Pawar added.

A New Face of Maharashtra’s Tourism

Through this scheme, the state aims to add a fresh dimension to its tourism offerings. Residents in tourism-friendly cities can now register their properties under this initiative and offer travelers a unique ‘living like a local’ experience. Tourists, in turn, can enjoy Maharashtrian hospitality in its truest form—amid real homes, real families, and real stories.

Officials say this initiative is expected to give Maharashtra’s tourism sector a new direction and expand its reach beyond traditional tourist spots into the vibrant urban centers of the state.