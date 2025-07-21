Maharashtra Onion Price: From ₹30 to ₹10 per Kg – See How the Market Has Crashed Over the Year

Over the past several days, onion prices have sharply declined in markets across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. This ongoing price slump has pushed farmers into a financial crisis, making it difficult for them to recover production and storage costs. A year-on-year comparison of onion prices in the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) reveals a stark contrast. For instance, in January 2024, prices ranged from ₹14 to ₹21 per kg, while in January 2025, it was ₹10 to ₹28 per kg—showing both volatility and a drop in the price floor.

February followed a similar pattern, with prices in 2024 ranging from ₹15 to ₹22 per kg and increasing slightly to ₹12 to ₹33 per kg in February 2025. However, despite the upper cap showing some inflation, the lower band indicates the ongoing affordability crisis that’s affecting farmers. In March 2024, the price was ₹11 to ₹20 per kg, while March 2025 showed a further dip with ₹9 to ₹19 per kg. These numbers reflect the increasing unpredictability in the onion market, which is making price forecasting and financial planning extremely difficult for cultivators.

In April 2024, prices hovered between ₹11 and ₹15 per kg, while in April 2025, the floor rate dropped further to ₹8 per kg. May 2024 had a range of ₹14 to ₹20 per kg, but May 2025 dropped to ₹7 to ₹16 per kg. Similarly, June saw a decrease from ₹17–₹25 per kg in 2024 to ₹11–₹20 in 2025. The most dramatic crash came in July, where prices plunged from ₹24–₹30 per kg in 2024 to a shocking ₹10–₹17 per kg in 2025, severely impacting profitability.

As of now, the average wholesale price of onions in the Mumbai APMC market is ₹1,400 per quintal, while retail prices remain at around ₹30 per kg. Typically, this is the period when onion prices exceed ₹50 per kg in Mumbai’s markets. However, the current season has seen unusual price instability over the past week. The sharp contrast with previous years has left stakeholders worried. Retailers, wholesalers, and especially farmers are caught in a web of uncertainty that shows no signs of stabilizing anytime soon.

India, with Maharashtra leading in onion production, has traditionally exported a significant share to Bangladesh—about 30% of total exports. However, Bangladesh’s recent decision to stop onion imports from India has had a direct and devastating impact on Indian farmers. The ban has caused prices to collapse domestically. Farmers are now unsure whether to sell their stored onions at low prices or risk keeping them, which could lead to spoilage during the ongoing monsoon season. Either choice leads to loss, as the balance between supply, demand, and export policy hangs dangerously out of sync.