Pune Road Accident: Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider, Driver Trapped in Crash

A terrible accident occurred on Sunday night along the highway from Bavdhan to Warje, Pune, near Ved Vihar. An auto-rickshaw bearing registration number MH 12 QR 4621 rammed into the road divider, trapping the driver inside. The impact of the crash was so intense that the vehicle was mangled, making it impossible for the driver to move. Passersby immediately called emergency services. The situation prompted a swift response from local fire and rescue teams, who arrived promptly at the scene to initiate an urgent and coordinated rescue operation.

The injured driver was identified as Ganesh Kolaskar, aged 35, who was stuck in the vehicle with both his legs trapped. Fire brigade teams from Warje and NDA Fire Station, along with a dedicated rescue unit, reached the spot quickly. Using a hydraulic spreader cutter, the team carefully freed his legs and pulled him out safely from the wrecked rickshaw. Kolaskar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment. His condition remains under observation. Meanwhile, authorities ensured the accident site was cleared to prevent traffic obstruction.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Father Allegedly Strangles Son to Death After Constant Dispute

To avoid further risk to commuters, the damaged auto-rickshaw was removed from the roadside without delay. Fire Officer Sunil Name led the operation with precision and efficiency. His team, including firemen Vijay Swami, Balu Talpe, Ashish Sutar, Kondiba Zore, Bhandari, and Jambhale, along with drivers Godse, Kal Shetty, and Chaure, played key roles in the rescue. Their timely efforts prevented a tragedy from becoming worse. Local residents praised the fire brigade’s professionalism and swift response to the emergency.