Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Vote Counting Begins in Palghar, Dahanu and Jawhar Under Tight Security

Vote counting for civic body elections in Palghar district began today, covering Palghar, Dahanu and Jawhar Municipal Councils, along with the Wada Nagar Panchayat. The counting process will determine the outcome for 94 councillor posts and four president posts across the district.The results were originally scheduled to be declared on December 3, but were deferred after the Bombay High Court flagged multiple irregularities in the election process and postponed the declaration to December 21. Polling in Palghar district was held under the Konkan division, Within Palghar, elections were conducted for three municipal councils—Palghar (30 seats), Dahanu (27 seats) and Jawhar (20 seats)—along with the Wada Nagar Panchayat, which has 17 seats.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Vote counting has begun today for Palghar, Dahanu, and Jawhar Municipal Councils and Wada Nagar Panchayat, covering elections for 94 councillor posts and four president posts across the Palghar district pic.twitter.com/5hn9dY2VtB — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2025

Election officials said counting is underway under tight security arrangements, with results expected later in the day. Voters can follow real-time updates and emerging trends through the official websites of the Maharashtra State Election Commission, mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in and mahaseclec.in. As the counting continues, results will be published in a round-by-round manner.The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

Past Election Results: Palghar District

Palghar Municipal Council (2019): Shiv Sena 14, BJP 7, Independents 5, NCP 2

Dahanu Municipal Council (2018): BJP 15, NCP 8, Shiv Sena 2

Jawhar Municipal Council (2018): Shiv Sena 9, NCP 6, BJP 1

Wada Nagar Panchayat (2017): BJP 6, Shiv Sena 6, Congress 2, Others 2, NCP 1