Maharashtra Local Body Elections: BJP Nominates Tejashri Karanjule for President Post of Ambernath Municipal Council

BJP nominated Tejashri Karanjule as its candidate for the president's post of the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) on Wednesday. The election will be held on December 2, 2025.

Tejashri is the daughter of Maharashtra state BJP secretary Gulabrao Karanjule. She is a chartered accountant (CA) by profession. The last time the election for the AMC president's post was held in 2005, when Gulabrao was then with Uddhav's undivided Shiv Sena.

Congress leader Nutan Patil is likely to be an MVA candidate for the AMC president's post. The Shiv Sena Shinde faction has not yet decided whom to field as a candidate for the AMC polls. BJP has announced its candidate earlier, showing a fight between two Mahayuti alliance partners, Shiv Sena and BJ,P at the local level, according to The Times of India.

Despite being allies at the state and central level, Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP decided to contest sperately in the municipal president elections.