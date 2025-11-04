Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Elections On 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats on December 2; Check Full Schedule

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced dates of municipal council polls and nagar panchayat body polls, which will be conducted in a phased manner. The first phase of polling will take place on December 2, 2025. 246 municipal councils governing small cities and 42 Nagar Panchayats will go for polls in the first phase of elections, which is scheduled to be held on December 2, 2025, and the results for the same will be out on December 3, 2025.

Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Tuesday, November 4, during the press conference, did not mention dates for the election schedule for the 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis, where polls are due.

The number of eligible voters in these elections is 1.7 crore, Waghmare informed the media during the press brief in Mumbai. Stating that the voting will be held to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents in these local self-government bodies. There will be 13,355 polling stations set up to conduct these elections.

The polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The last day to file nominations is set for November 17, and scrutiny will be conducted on November 18. The deadline to withdraw nominations will be November 21.

A candidate can file applications in a maximum of 4 wards. It is necessary to submit a caste validity certificate along with the candidacy application. If someone has applied for caste validity, then a receipt will be required. The polling station-wise lists will be published on November 7. Waghmare said that there are 1 crore 7 lakh 3 thousand 576 voters.

Municipal councils and municipal panchayats elections will be held in Konkan region - 27, Nashik - 59, Pune - 60, Nagpur - 55. The voting will take place at 13,355 polling booths. This election will be held for 288 chairmanship posts, 3820 wards, 6859 members. Mobile phones can be brought into the building of the polling station, but not into the main hall. Dinesh Waghmare has also given information that 66 thousand election officers and employees are working for this.

Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 Dates

November 10, 2025 - Filing of nominations

November 21, 2025 - Date for withdrawal of nominations

Polling day - December 2, 2025

Counting of votes - December 3, 2025