England's Joe Root becomes third player to register unique Ashes double

London [UK], June 29 : England star player Joe Root registered a huge record during the end of Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

He became only the third player in history to score more than 2000 runs and also bag 20 wickets in the Ashes.

Australia's Warwick Armstrong (2172 runs and 74 wickets) and England's Wally Hammond (2852 runs and 36 wickets) are the two others who achieved this milestone.

After removing Travis Head and Cameron Green in the same over, Root attained this milestone. His spell revived England as Australians dealt with two devastating blows at the end of Day one's play. Recently, Root is playing as England's all-rounder. In the Test rankings, he is the top batter and the eighth-best all-arounder.

Talking about the match, half-centuries from Steve Smith, Travis Head and David Warner put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first day's play of the second Ashes Test against England being held at Lord's on Wednesday.

At the end of the day's play, Australia was at 339/5, with Smith (85*) and Alex Carey (11*) unbeaten at the crease.

Ben Stokes had included a second speed option rather than a spinner in his team to replace the recovering Moeen Ali. As a result, Australia put some miles into the legs of England's seam attack on the first day. David Warner (66), Travis Head (77), and Smith (85*) all struck half-centuries.

Josh Tongue, the supplementary pacer, ended the day with stats of 2/88 and was the best of England's quick bowlers. He successfully removed both of Australia's openers.

