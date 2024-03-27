IPL 2024: Travis Head Smashes Fastest Fifty for SRH on IPL Debut Against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head set the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on fire on Wednesday with a blistering knock against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024. Head smashed a fifty in just 18 balls, rewriting the record for the fastest fifty by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman.

The Australian left-hander surpassed the previous record held by David Warner, who had reached his half-century in 20 balls against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Interestingly, Warner also holds the record for the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.