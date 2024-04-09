IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Travis Head in SRH vs PBKS Match (Watch Video)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan displayed a moment of brilliance in the field, diving to his full length to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head. The dismissal provided the Kings with a much-needed early breakthrough after they opted to bowl first.
Dhawan's leaping catch, off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh, ensured Hyderabad lost their first wicket cheaply. Singh, in his first over of the match, was rewarded for his disciplined bowling.
Watch video here:
Earlier, at the toss, Dhawan explained his decision to bowl first, stating his belief that the pitch would remain unchanged throughout the innings. He also acknowledged the team's fortune in their previous victory and highlighted their desire to build momentum in the tournament.
Playing XIs:
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
- Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh