Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Women Outnumber Men in Key Nanded Wards; Ward-Wise Data Highlights City’s Demographic Trends

The municipal corporation has released the final draft electoral roll for the upcoming civic elections, confirming that a total of 5,01,799 voters are eligible to vote. While male voters outnumber female voters overall, three wards will see women voters holding a numerical advantage. The civic body comprises 20 wards, with Hanumangadh recording the lowest 19,380 voters, and CIDCO–Waghala the highest with 31,908 voters. Multi-member wards will each elect four corporators, except CIDCO–Waghala which will elect five. The finalized list indicates 2,54,999 male voters, 2,46,696 female voters, and 104 other voters, highlighting gender distribution trends across the city.

Certain wards like Jaybhimnagar–Makdum Nagar, Shivajinagar, and Khadakpura–Degav Chawl have more female than male voters. Most third-gender voters reside in Sangvi and Shivajinagar wards, reflecting demographic patterns. Candidates are eagerly reviewing nomination submissions, while voters remain observant as political figures start campaigning. Despite a delay of over three years since the previous election in 2017, enthusiasm has surged. Long-standing residents hope that exercising their franchise will push civic representatives to complete pending works. Many candidates have already begun targeting specific wards strategically, anticipating competitive elections.

The election’s prolonged delay has increased public anticipation, with voters and candidates alike welcoming the announcement. While some political figures previously inactive in their wards are re-engaging, shrewd voters are influencing campaigns by carefully responding to candidate promises. The election marks a significant opportunity to ensure accountability, with citizens keen to see pending civic projects completed. With scrutiny of candidate forms and ward allocations underway, the upcoming civic battle promises to be dynamic, involving both seasoned politicians and new aspirants aiming to secure their constituencies.

Ward-wise Voter Details:

Ward No. Ward Name Male Voters Female Voters Other Voters Total Voters 1 Taroda Kh. 13,497 12,708 126 26,206 2 Taroda Bu. 13,458 13,743 3 27,204 3 Sangvi Bu. 10,364 9,926 522 20,342 4 Hanumangadh 9,885 9,495 0 19,380 5 Bhagyanagar 12,235 11,846 377 24,458 6 Ganeshnagar 12,450 11,520 326 24,296 7 Jaybhimnagar / Makdum Nagar 11,352 11,451 75 22,878 8 Shivajinagar 11,338 10,644 844 22,826 9 Nava Mondha 10,969 11,962 1 22,932 10 Datt Nagar 12,433 12,162 653 25,248 11 Haiderbagh 13,086 14,697 2 27,785 12 Umar Colony 15,463 14,699 0 30,162 13 Chaufala / Karbala 10,793 10,774 0 21,567 14 Itwara / Madinanagar 13,015 12,672 0 25,687 15 Holi / Maniargalli 15,109 14,326 0 29,435 16 Wazirabad / Gadipura 12,649 12,346 0 24,996 17 Gurudwara 11,828 11,454 0 23,282 18 Khadakpura / Degav Chawl 12,972 13,067 0 26,039 19 Vasrani / Kautha 15,018 14,158 0 29,176 20 CIDCO / Waghala 16,100 15,808 0 31,908

Total: Male – 2,54,999 | Female – 2,46,696 | Other – 104 | Total Voters – 5,01,799