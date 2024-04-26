Maharashtra Lok Sabha 2024: Faulty EVM Machine in Wardha Halts BJP Candidate Ramdas Tadas in Queue with Voters

Deoli (Wardha): At the polling station at the Yashwant Kanya Secondary School in Deoli (Wardha) people had started queueing to vote as part of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. since 7 am. Among the voters were Wardha Lok Sabha candidate and BJP MP Ramdas Tadas along with his family.

However, voting was disrupted for 40 minutes as the EVM machine stopped working at the very beginning. At 5.15 am, a complaint was received that the machine at the center was faulty. The machine was repaired accordingly. However, Tadas had to wait for the machine to be repaired.

The second phase of Lok Sabha Elections is ongoing today across 88 constituencies in the country. While high-profile seats such as Thiruvananthapuram, Waynad, Meerut, and Mathura are in the fray, some seats in Maharashtra are also undergoing polls. Voting has begun for seats such as Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Amravati, Buldhana, Akola, Nanded, and Parbhani. The next phase of elections will be on May 7. The results of the polls will be declared on June 4.