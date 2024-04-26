Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Pune to Campaign for MVA Candidates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Pune on May 3 for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Pune, Shirur, Maval, and Baramati. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the grounds of SSPMS. The Congress will put up a show of strength through this meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at the race course on April 29.

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 7, while Pune, Shirur, and Maval will go to polls on May 13. MVA's Supriya Sule is contesting from Baramati, Ravindra Dhangekar from Pune, Amol Kolhe from Shirur, and Sanjeev Waghire from Maval. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Pune on May 3 for all the four Lok Sabha seats. Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will be present on the occasion.