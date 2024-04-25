Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Fielded From North Central Seat

Mumbai: Congress has nominated Varsha Gaikwad as the candidate for the Mumbai North Central seat. Varsha also serves as the President of Mumbai Congress. The NDA has not yet announced candidates for this constituency. Poonam Mahajan of the BJP currently holds the MP position here. This seat has been allocated to Congress as part of the seat-sharing agreement in the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition. Congress has decided to field Varsha despite her previous dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing arrangement.

In MVA's seat-sharing arrangement, the South Central Mumbai seat was given to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which left Varsha Gaikwad very upset. She expressed her discontent to party leadership in Delhi. Out of the six seats in Mumbai, Congress managed to secure only two. Varsha had argued that the party should aim to win at least three seats.

The President of Mumbai Congress had even mentioned that the seat-sharing could have been handled better, blaming the Maharashtra Congress leaders for the outcome. She had also noted that Congress has been given seats where winning seems unlikely, while ignoring seats where the party has a strong presence.