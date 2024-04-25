Vachan Nama: Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 06:53 PM2024-04-25T18:53:52+5:302024-04-25T19:09:55+5:30
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray released the party's manifesto titled 'Vachan Nama' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 during a press conference at his Mumbai residence on Thursday.
#WATCH | Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray releases the party manifesto named 'Vachan nama' for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/6dcQhs8X8N— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024
The manifesto details a wide range of promises aimed at tackling critical issues, including economic development and environmental conservation. Among the key commitments, the party pledges to establish a new financial center in Mumbai and prioritize job creation and employment opportunities for rural youth at the district level.