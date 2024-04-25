Vachan Nama: Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray released the party's manifesto titled 'Vachan Nama' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 during a press conference at his Mumbai residence on Thursday.

The manifesto details a wide range of promises aimed at tackling critical issues, including economic development and environmental conservation. Among the key commitments, the party pledges to establish a new financial center in Mumbai and prioritize job creation and employment opportunities for rural youth at the district level.