'Shapath Patra': Sharad Pawar's NCP Releases Manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2024; Fuel Price Cut on Agenda

Sharad Pawar Faction NCP released its Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Election called it as 'Shapath Patra'. While talking about this NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, "We are releasing our manifesto today, issues which included in the manifesto, our leaders will raise these issues in the parliament...Our manifesto is 'Shapath Patra'."

Talking about what will be included in the Manifesto he said, "Inflation is on the rise, farmers are in bad shape, and unemployment is at its peak...In the last ten years, misuse of agencies, and privatization-like issues have been on the rise. We have already expressed our stand over all these issues...We will reduce the price of the LPG gas, petrol and diesel price...If we get in power, we will fill the vacant places in government jobs...We will also work on Women reservations...Strict laws will be brought to ensure women's safety..."

Promises Made by Sharad Pawar NCP In Manifesto.

Reduce the price of the LPG gas, petrol and diesel price. If NCP gets in Power, they will fill the vacant places in government jobs... Will work on Women's reservations. Strict laws will be brought to ensure women's safety. will reduce the price of the LPG gas, petrol and diesel price.

Pune, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil says, "We are releasing our manifesto today, issues which included in the manifesto, our leaders will raise these issues in the parliament...Our manifesto is 'Shapath Patra'. Inflation is on the rise, farmers are in bad shape, and… pic.twitter.com/JFjccqNor0 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

Speaking at the event, Sharad Pawar also responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that "Sharad Pawar should apologize for the farmers' suicides during his tenure as Agriculture Minister" by pointing out the rise in farmer suicides over the past decade. He challenged Amit Shah to account for his efforts in preventing such tragedies during the same period. In a direct criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar emphasized the importance of public awareness that the Prime Minister represents all castes and religions, highlighting ongoing attempts to disrupt communal harmony. Sharad Pawar pointed to electoral bonds as a hotspot for malpractice, noting a growing anti-BJP sentiment in public opinion during the initial stages of the election cycle, causing concern for the BJP.

Last year NCP faced a major challenge as it faced a split when Ajit Pawar defected with the majority of MLAs to join forces with the BJP-Shinde ShivSena party. Despite surprising his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, along with several MLAs, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra under the Eknath Shinde-led government, leading to a division within the party.