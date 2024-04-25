Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Solapur Set for Political Showdown as PM Modi and Uddhav Thackeray to Address Rallies on Same Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Solapur on April 29 to campaign for BJP candidate Ram Satpute from Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally for Congress candidate Pranati Shinde will be held in Solapur on April 29 instead of April 30, Congress office-bearers said.

Also Read | Thane: Credit War Erupts Between Shinde Sena and BJP as Kapurbawdi-Dhokali Route Reopens

Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra are witnessing a tight contest. This election is a prestige election for the leaders of the Grand Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP leaders have stated that this election is Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Home Ground on Monday morning. BJP leaders have started preparations to set up a stage for a rally from Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray's meeting, which was originally scheduled on April 30 will be held on April 29 evening at the ground in Karnik Nagar.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to address two rallies on Saturday for Congress candidate Praniti Shinde. The meetings will be held at Bhandarakawthe and Kumbhari in South Solapur taluka. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will also address a rally in the eastern part of the state. A date has not been set. Congress city president Chetan Narote said efforts were on to ensure that Congress national leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could conduct a road show in Solapur.

