Thane: Credit War Erupts Between Shinde Sena and BJP as Kapurbawdi-Dhokali Route Reopens

The long-closed Kapurbawdi to Dhokali and Kolshet traffic route was finally reopened on Wednesday with the aid of a JCB machine. This move is expected to ease congestion in the area by providing a shorter route to Dhokali. However, the Shinde Sena and BJP have locked horns, each claiming credit for getting the route reopened. Shinde Sena corporator Sanjay Bhoir told LokmatTimes.com, "For the past year, we've been pursuing this issue with the CM, TMC, and Traffic Police. If we're putting in efforts to resolve commuters' problems, we deserve the credit." Bhoir challenged BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, questioning if he had even once visited the site during the Kolshet road widening, and demanded that Kelkar showcase a single major road project in Thane funded by his MLA funds.

On the other hand, Kelkar downplayed Bhoir's importance. He told LokmatTimes.com, "Resolving commuters' issues is my priority. There's no need to give Bhoir much significance." Kelkar claimed to have been following up on the matter since last Diwali and his supporters circulated letters written to the traffic department in December 2023 as evidence of his efforts. The tussle escalated on Wednesday as representatives from both parties tried to take credit when the route was finally reopened around noon with JCB assistance. Kelkar urged the TMC not to make hasty decisions that could harm Thanekars, citing four traffic-related decision reversals by the corporation in the past year. He stressed the need to consider opinions of residents and public representatives before implementing such closures.

The route under the Kapurbawdi bridge towards Dhokaali had been closed last year, forcing vehicles to take the longer Highland route via Majiwada-Manpada, exacerbating congestion at the Dhokaali junction during evening hours. Despite the flawed solution, the under bridge route remained closed, frustrating commuters and leading to rampant wrong-side driving and increased accident risks. While the route's closure aimed to reduce traffic congestion, it failed to achieve the desired result, prompting both parties to now claim credit for its reopening.