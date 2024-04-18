Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar and Wife Sunetra Seek Blessings Before Her Nomination Filing Against Supriya Sule

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with his wife and NCP candidate from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar offer prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune.She will file her nomination today against NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule.

Post his temple visit Pawar said, I have prayed to Lord Bappa that when PM Modi will be elected for the third time there should be a major contribution from Maharashtra and that maximum Mahayuti candidates from Maharashtra shall get elected...We have decided that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti will file their nomination, the CM and Deputy CM will try to remain present, we have called everyone to be present today but there is nothing like 'Shakti Pradarshan'..."

According to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Sunetra Pawar will file her nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Fadnavis, who arrived in Pune to take part in the nomination filing for Baramati, Sangli and Satara seats where Sunetra Pawar, Sanjay Kaka Patil and Udayan Raje Bhosale are the ruling Mahayuti’s candidates, expressed confidence that they will win all three seats.BJP will win the Madha seat too where sitting MP of the saffron party, Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar is pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Dhairysheel Mohite Patil, he claimed