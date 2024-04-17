Contesting polls against a family member was difficult to accept initially: Sunetra Pawar

NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar

Mumbai, April 17 Nationalist Congress Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, who is the party’s nominee from the high-profile Baramati constituency against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule, in a two-page letter addressed to the voters has asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha election has brought a new challenge for her especially when two women of the same family are contesting the elections against each other.

"As an elderly woman family member, this conflict doesn't sit well with me, but duty demands a broader perspective considering everyone's interest. In doing so, I find myself in the arena of parliamentary elections. Entering politics and that too against my family member was indeed a difficult reality for me to accept initially. My husband has taken a new political stand which was not just his, but was also taken by all the senior leaders and party workers who are closely associated with the Nationalist Congress Party's journey. This doctrine of developmental politics has been advocated by the Pawar family," she said.

She released her letter ahead of the filing of nominations on April 18 as the polling is slated for May 7.

Sunetra Pawar also strongly defended her husband’s move to desert his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, saying, "The decision was taken by lakhs of party workers, majority of the legislators and Members of Parliament from Maharashtra. This decision was not in defiance against Saheb (Sharad Pawar) but consistent with the stand taken by the party earlier. Ajit Pawar took a decision keeping in line with this doctrine of development," she noted.

"Contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati is a test for me, but at the same time, I carry in me the same strength that emerges within any other ordinary woman during such times," said Sunetra Pawar.

She stated that this election is an opportunity to expand her social work and her approach to politics is transparent and straightforward just like her husband.

She made an emotional appeal to voters for herself for the ambitious objective of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Baramati.

"This Lok Sabha election is about development for me. It is about contributing to the country's progress and realising the aspirations of my countrymen. Narendra Modi has elevated India's stature globally. Let us contribute to India's journey of becoming a superpower by giving Narendra Modiji a third term as Prime Minister. There is love and trust for Narendra Modi in the hearts of the people. I have confidence that the voters of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency will not waver in showing their love and trust when it comes to voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor