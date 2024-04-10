Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar Asks Voters To Elect Sharad Pawar’s Daughter-in-Law From Baramati

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, appealed to voters in Baramati to support his wife in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He conveyed a message, telling them they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times, but now they should elect his daughter-in-law.

Sunetra, the wife of Ajit Pawar and a candidate representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is competing against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, who currently holds the Lok Sabha seat in Baramati, Pune district. Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is contesting under the NCP banner led by Sharad Pawar himself. Baramati, where Ajit Pawar serves as an MLA, holds significant importance as the traditional stronghold of the Pawar family.

"You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do (in Lok Sabha polls) as there are two candidates from the same family. You must be wondering whom to support, whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for (another) Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar)," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who leads the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), addressed a gathering of party workers in Baramati. He said that by voting for Sunetra Pawar, people wouldn't be deviating from the tradition of supporting the family, stated the Deputy CM.

Recall the 1991 Lok Sabha elections when you elected the son, meaning me. Later, you elected the father, meaning Pawar Saheb, and after that you voted for the daughter, meaning Supriya Sule, for three consecutive terms. Now, just go and elect the daughter-in-law (Sunetra Pawar). Everything will be balanced, he remarked.

The elections for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to take place over five phases, spanning from April 19 to May 20. In the constituency of Baramati, polling is set to occur on May 7.