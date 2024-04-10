Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Hold Rally in Nagpur Today in Support of Ramtek Candidate Raju Parwe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political itinerary has recently included vibrant election rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region and Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, alongside a spirited roadshow in Tamil Nadu. Adding to this schedule, he is set to make a visit to Nagpur on Wednesday to conduct an election rally in support of Raju Parwe, the Shiv Sena candidate contesting from the Ramtek constituency. This rally is expected to further solidify public backing for the Shiv Sena's candidate, under the leadership of the ruling Eknath Shinde faction.

On March 24, Raju Parwe, senior state Congress leader and Umred MLA, made a significant move by joining the Shiv Sena, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presiding over the event. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, Chief Minister Shinde inspected the rally grounds in Ramtek on Tuesday evening to ensure all preparations were in order. Additionally, he assessed the situation in Nagpur, which had experienced rainfall earlier, to ensure smooth proceedings for the upcoming event.

CM Shinde instructed party officials to ensure all arrangements are in place for PM Modi's rally. Ramtek will face polling on April 19, which is the first or opening phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra boasts 48 Lok Sabha seats, making it the second-largest constituency after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched victory in 23 out of the 25 seats it contested in alliance with the unified Shiv Sena. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.