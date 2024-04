Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to Hold Rallies in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg to Support Narayan Rane

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings to campaign for Union Minister Narayan Rane, who is contesting from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat, former MLA Pramod Jathar said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to address a public meeting at Rajapur on April 26 at 1 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kudal on May 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address a public meeting in Ratnagiri on May 3.